Gujarat Titans' David Miller, who had a successful season in IPL 2022, said he has matured as a player and understands how to deal with failure. Miller has scored 449 runs in 15 innings at an average of 64.14 with a strike rate of 141.19 in this IPL season, bettering his own record of 446 runs when he played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2014. He is eighth in the list of leading run-getters this season - second-most for Titans behind captain Hardik Pandya.

"As you get older and play more cricket, you mature as a player and understand how to deal with failure and what works for you as a player. All these come with experience and I have been in the IPL for 12 years and 14 years in professional cricket. So I should know my game by now and I feel like I am in a place where I am enjoying taking on certain roles and challenges and loving being part of this successful team," ESPNcricinfo quoted Miller as saying.

The South African also stated that his success against spin in this season of IPL is because of his changed mindset and hard work.

"I have never really felt like I have been a player who struggled against spin, but it is an area I had to improve and in the last three-four years, I have changed my mindset against spin," he said.

Miller said that he was not backed up much after the bad season of IPL 2016.

"The last four-five years in the IPL - I had a bad season in 2016 - and since then I haven't really felt backed at all. It's the nature of the IPL in the sense that there are a lot of overseas players and only four can play. So very understandable for teams to think like that," he said.

"I had to go back and work on my game and try and find a way to keep going. Though I felt good playing for South Africa, domestic teams in South Africa, but it's about trying to find the gap between opportunity in a team and that's what's happened this season."

Miller noted that Gujarat Titans had really backed him up as a player and that is one of the reasons for this successful season of IPL 2022.

"I have been backed all through, playing all the games and it allows you as a player to settle and to really not worry about the selection, more so actually winning games," he said.

Debutants Gujarat Titans will face off against inaugural champion Rajasthan Royals in the final on Sunday.