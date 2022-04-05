Rohit Sharma and his Mumbai Indians outfit will be looking to get their first points of the IPL 2022 campaign when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in IPL history with five titles and have an enviable record against KKR in the league as they have dominated the team in purple over the years. KKR though have got off to a decent start under new captain Shreyas Iyer, winning two of their three matches so far.

Mumbai Indians won its first title in 2013 and since then Rohit Sharma has been a pillar of strength of the team as captain and as a batter.

Speaking at a recent event Rohit named the cricketer who has been an inspiration for him for playing cricket.

"My inspiration has always been Sachin Tendulkar. Since I was, I think eight or nine years I started watching him and what he's done in his career. When it comes to playing cricket, I don't think anyone can achieve that. And, over the period of 25 years, he has managed to carry the entire responsibility of the team on his shoulder. It is not easy," said Rohit.

"So, for me, he is the one and I always followed him as to what he's done in his career, how he's carried himself, on and off the field. And the most striking thing about him is his humility towards life, not in just cricket, but he is very humble as a person. After achieving so much, it's not easy to stay humble, but he's managed to do so," he added.

Tendulkar was part of the Mumbai Indians team from 2008 till the time of his retirement and he continues to be an important figure in the backroom staff.

(With ANI inputs)