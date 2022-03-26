The Indian Premier League (IPL), over the years, has provided budding cricketers a platform to showcase their skills. Since the inception of the tournament, several young players have made their name in the IPL, which has helped them in earning a national call up. Last season, pacer Avesh Khan had an impressive season while playing for the Delhi Capitals (DC). He was also rewarded with an India call up, and made his debut during the three-match T20I series against the West Indies last month.

Ahead of the start of IPL 2022, Avesh Khan, who will now feature for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), recalled how DC head coach Ricky Ponting's words of wisdom inspired him last season.

"Ahead of my first match (for DC) last season, Ricky (Ponting) sir put his arms around my shoulders and said, 'This is your time. Now you have to prove yourself because you have been with Delhi for the last four years'. Ricky sir always encouraged me and said 'One day you will play for India'," Avesh said on 'Backstage with Boria' show on YouTube.

"He would ask me to be ready for my chance because I always belonged in that group of 12-13 players who would get selected. Somehow, I could never make it in the Playing XI but last year, from the first match itself, I was in the XI and I was able to live up to his expectations," he added.

Avesh ended last season as the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 24 wickets.

Promoted

However, he was released by DC ahead of the mega auction.

During the auction, Avesh was bought by LSG for a whopping sum of Rs 10 crore.