South African women's cricket team great Dane Van Niekerk has come out in support of embattled former India captain Virat Kohli. van Niekerk, the designated women's cricket captain of South Africa, posted a heartfelt message on Twitter on Wednesday, in which she asked people to not discredit Kohli's great body of work over the past decade due to his current poor form.

"Stop looking for reasons to discredit what @imVkohli has done for the game of cricket!! On the up, over extra and made it look easy.. a legend will always be a legend.. accept it! A tournament, a season does not define over a decade of consistent performances!" van Niekerk wrote on Twitter.

Kohli played yet another slow knock of 30 runs from 33 deliveries as RCB failed to get off to a quick start against CSK in IPL 2022. But the innings was given a strong foundation by the experienced pair of Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis (38), as the duo put on a 62-run stand for the opening wicket. Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik provided some late fireworks to take the team to a decent total of 173 runs.

Kohli's lack of big runs in international cricket, where he has been without a century since November 2019, has caught on in the IPL where he has laboured for runs and also has two golden ducks under his belt in 11 innings so far.

But Kohli has found a lot of support from former cricketers and his peers as he battles a major blip in his career, which has coincided with him giving up captaincy in T20Is and Tests and being replaced in ODIs.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Kohli return to his dominating best and the batter has given glimpses of his great touch from time to time and needs some big knocks under his belt to get his confidence back.

