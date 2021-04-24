In what is turning out to be a disastrous season for both sides, Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 18 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Currently bottom-placed in the eight-team table, RR will be hoping for two points against KKR, who are seventh in the standings. Rajasthan have only been able to muster one win from four games this season. The same goes for KKR, who have also won once and lost thrice. The Eoin Morgan-led side will hope to finally kickstart their campaign with a good performance against RR, and maybe build a winning run. All eyes will be on Nitish Rana for KKR, who has been in excellent form this season. He is currently sixth in the Orange Cap race, with 164 runs in four matches. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube will be crucial to Samson's plans for KKR. The all-rounder put up a good batting show against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday, scoring 46 off 32 balls but couldn't prevent a defeat for his side. (LIVE SCORECARD)

