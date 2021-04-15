RR vs DC IPL 2021 Live Score: Delhi Capitals Look To Make It Two Wins In Two Matches Against Rajasthan Royals
RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2021, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: DC will be eager to make it two wins in as many matches under the leadership of Rishabh Pant when they take on Sanju Samson-led RR.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 15. Rishabh Pant-led DC registered a comprehensive seven-wicket victory in their opening encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while RR suffered a heart-breaking four-run loss at the hands of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first match. Off the field, both teams received suffered setbacks as well. Anrich Nortje was ruled out of this encounter due a COVID-19 scare while RR's Ben Stokes was ruled out of the entire IPL 2021 with a broken finger. After a fine century, skipper Sanju Samson will be hoping for a change in fortunes this time around for RR.
IPL 2021 Match 7 Live Cricket Score Between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) from Wankhede Stadium.
- 18:41 (IST)DC Camp News- Two new joinees in the DC camp as replacements!
NEWS: Shams Mulani joins @DelhiCapitals as short-term COVID-19 replacement for Axar Patel; Anirudha Joshi replaces injured Shreyas Iyer. #VIVOIPL @Vivo_India
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2021
More details 👉 https://t.co/3z7AmJrDYr pic.twitter.com/HFsx6DVjpQ
- 18:29 (IST)Good Evening and Welcome Everyone!Good evening and welcome everyone to match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight. A cracker of a game awaits us!