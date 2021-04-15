Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 15. Rishabh Pant-led DC registered a comprehensive seven-wicket victory in their opening encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while RR suffered a heart-breaking four-run loss at the hands of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first match. Off the field, both teams received suffered setbacks as well. Anrich Nortje was ruled out of this encounter due a COVID-19 scare while RR's Ben Stokes was ruled out of the entire IPL 2021 with a broken finger. After a fine century, skipper Sanju Samson will be hoping for a change in fortunes this time around for RR.

