Virat Kohli is not one to hold back on the field and rarely does he hide his feelings. On Monday, on-field umpire Virender Sharma came under fire from the RCB captain after a poor LBW decision. During Kolkata Knight Riders' chase in the Eliminator, Rahul Tripathi was given not out despite the ball clearly hitting his pads first before coming in contact with the bat. RCB reviewed the decision and the on-field umpire's decision was overturned by the third umpire. Kohli, though, wasn't content with just getting the wicket. He first angrily threw the ball on the ground before going and confronting the umpires.

Not happy with the umpiring, an angry Kohli had an animated discussion with Virender Sharma.

Watch the entire incident here:

Virat Kohli was obviously not happy with the overall umpiring of Virender Sharma in the match, and his frustration finally boiled over after the LBW howler.

During RCB's innings, Virender Sharma made two dubious calls, which were both overturned by the third umpire Anil Chaudhary.

In the 15th over, RCB's Shahbaz Ahmed was given out LBW by Virender Sharma, despite leathering the ball onto his pads. Glenn Maxwell, who was at the non-striker's end, was not pleased with the decision and exchanged a few words with the umpire.

Then in the final over of the match, Virender Sharma came under scrutiny again after giving Harshal Patel out LBW off Shivam Mavi's bowling. Replays again showed that there was an inside edge and impact was well outside off as well.

The third umpire once again overturned the decision but it cost RCB another run.

In the end, RCB stuttered to 138 for seven in their 20 overs with Sunil Narine starring with the ball, taking four wickets for 21 runs off his four overs.

Despite a few hiccups in the middle, KKR were always in control in the chase. Some tight bowling and poor batting gave RCB a ray of hope but the Kolkata outfit kept their nerves to close out the game and reach the target with two balls to spare.

KKR will next face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 with the winner of that match taking on Chennai Super Kings in the final.