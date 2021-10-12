Virat Kohli captained the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the last time after the team lost to Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday and were eliminated from IPL 2021. Kohli had earlier revealed that the IPL 2021 will be the last season he would captain the RCB franchise. And while he couldn't get his hands on the silverware, he so badly craved for, he led the team brilliantly. Fans on social media, mostly RCB supporters, expressed their dismay at seeing Kohli captain the team for the last time.

End of an era. Virat Kohli thank you for everything skip. #RCBvKKR — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 11, 2021

A brand of cricket where youngsters could come and express themselves on a big stage that's the legacy of @imVkohli as far as captaincy goes #viratkholi #RCBvsKKR — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 11, 2021

Doesn't Matter You Love Him or Hate Him But Its Hurts When Virat Kohli is Struggling. Thank You Virat Kohli For Beautiful Memories as RCB Captain.

EK Ehad Tha Jo Tmam Hua #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/NPcik1II48 — Kashir Ali (@KashirAliCh) October 12, 2021

Under his captaincy RCB hasn't won any trophy but he is the main reason why RCB has a large fanbase and huge brand value.

End of an era, it's heart breaking

You can love him, you can hate him but you can't ignore him.

Thanks and Love #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/iiu1fuFPvR —HM Rathi (@HM_rathi) October 11, 2021

Learn how to hide pain behind smile from this man #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/k3DF4jrpsM — Biggest Viratfan -parmeet (@ImVk5fan) October 11, 2021

Tqs for everything #ViratKohli



Cant control my tears



Always with u pic.twitter.com/m2DtYm9SBp — Yashwanth Kalyan Cult (@PKadmirer02) October 11, 2021

This season, RCB were one of the most consistent teams, finishing the league stage in third place, behind second-place Chennai Super Kings only on net run-rate. Kohli's team was just two points behind table-toppers Delhi Capitals and four ahead of fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders.

On Monday, however, RCB were far from their best. After electing to bat, RCB got off to a fine start courtesy Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. But a devastating spell from Sunil Narine that accounted for the likes of Kohli, Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers put paid to their hopes of setting a big target.

The middle and lower order just couldn't get going and RCB eventually stuttered to 138 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer gave a KKR a solid start in the chase, but RCB clawed their way back into the game with some regular strikes. Narine, though, wasn't content with just causing havoc with the ball in hand. He came and smashed Dan Christian for three sixes in an over to put KKR in the box seat.

RCB still refused to go away. Nitish Rana, Narine and Dinesh Karthik fell in quick succession, giving hope to Kohli and his team.

But captain Eoin Morgan and Shakib Al Hasan kept their nerves and got KKR over the line with just two balls to spare.

KKR will now take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final. Virat Kohli will shift his focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup.