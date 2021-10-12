Virat Kohli's last game in Indian Premier League (IPL) as captain ended in a heartbreaking loss to Kolkata Knight Riders as Royal Challengers Bangalore were knocked out of the ongoing T20 league on Monday. Kohli had announced that IPL 2021 will be his last season as the captain of RCB, having already revealed that he will step down as the skipper of the Indian team in the shortest format of the game after the upcoming T20 World Cup. After the loss to KKR, Kohli said that I have given my 120 per cent every year leading the side in IPL.

"I have tried my best to create a culture here where youngsters could come in and play expressive cricket and belief. It is something I have done with Indian team level as well. I have given my best. I don't know how the response has been of that, but I can vouch for the fact that I have given 120% to this franchise every year leading the team, which is something I will now do as a player," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"Yes definitely, I don't see myself playing anywhere else. To me loyalty matters more to me than other things which from the worldly point of view seem more important. This franchise has believed in me and as I said my commitment is to this franchise till the last day till I play in the IPL," Kohli signed off.

Promoted

In his final knock as RCB skipper, Kohli was the top-scorer for his side with a knock of 39. RCB, after winning the toss and opting to bat, struggled in the middle thanks to an exceptional spell of spin bowling by Sunil Narine who took four wickets for 21 runs to restrict the Bangalore-based franchise to just 138/7 from their allotted 20 overs.

KKR chased down the 139-run target with two balls to spare and will now take on Delhi Capitals on Wednesday for a place in the final.