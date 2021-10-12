Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a valiant fight in the Eliminator but it wasn't enough as Kolkata Knight Riders eked out a four-wicket win with two balls to spare in Sharjah. The loss meant RCB were eliminated from the competition with Virat Kohli captaining the team for the last time. KKR will go on to face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 with the winner of that match going on to take on Chennai Super Kings in the final. And while the loss for RCB would have been heartbreaking, their performance throughout the two legs of the tournament was commendable. Glenn Maxwell was one of the star performers for the franchise in the UAE leg but his tournament ended on a sour note, with the Australian star taking to social media to blast trolls for "spreading abuse".

Unhappy with the treatment meted out to one of his teammates after RCB's defeat, Maxwell thanked the "REAL fans" but let rip at those "spreading abuse".

"Great season by RCB, unfortunately we fell short of where we thought we should be. Doesn't take away from an amazing season!! Some of the garbage that has been flowing on social media is absolutely disgusting! We are human beings who are giving our best each and every day. Try being a decent person maybe instead of spreading abuse...," Maxwell wrote in his Twitter post.

"Thank you to the REAL fans that shared love and appreciation for the players giving their all! Unfortunately there is some horrible people out there that make social media a horrible place to be. It is unacceptable!!!! Please don't be like them!!!" he added.

In another tweet, Maxwell posted: "If you comment abuse of one of my teammates/friends social media with negative/abusive rubbish, you will be blocked by everyone. What is the point of being a terrible person? There is no excuse!!!

Maxwell's Australian compatriot at RCB, Dan Christian, didn't have the best of days in the office. He scored nine runs off 8 balls and gave away 29 runs in 1.4 overs.

Promoted

After the match, Christian posted a note on his Instagram Stories, saying that his partner's Instagram post had been targeted by trolls.

"Check out the comments section of my partner's Instagram post. I didn't have a great game tonight, but that's sport. However, please leave her out of it," the all-rounder wrote.

Monday was also the last time Virat Kohli captained RCB having earlier revealed that this would be his last season as the skipper for the franchise.