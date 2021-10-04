The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has reached its business end, with teams battling for playoffs qualification. Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 50 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Monday. Both teams have 18 points with 9 wins this season but CSK have a better net run-rate, as a result, DC are second in the points table. Chennai will look to bounce back from their loss in the previous match where they failed to defend 190 runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) while Delhi are coming on the back of a hard-fought victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous game.

The last time two sides met was in Match 2 this season where Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals chased down 189 runs with seven wickets remaining. Both the teams have already qualified for the playoffs.

Where will the DC vs CSK IPL 2021 match be played?

The DC vs CSK IPL 2021 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

When will the DC vs CSK IPL 2021 match be played?

The DC vs CSK IPL 2021 match will be played on Monday, October 4.

What time will the DC vs CSK IPL 2021 match begin?

The DC vs CSK IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs CSK IPL 2021 match?

The DC vs CSK IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the DC vs CSK IPL 2021 match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the DC vs CSK IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)