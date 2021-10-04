Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were stunned by Rajasthan Royals in their previous encounter where they lost by seven wickets. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his maiden IPL hundred but quickfire knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube tilted the result in Rajasthan's favour on Saturday. CSK, who decided to rest Dwayne Bravo for the game against RR, would be worried with the form of Sam Curran who has failed to deliver so far in the UAE leg of the tournament. The England all-rounder has proved to be expensive with the ball and with CSK's top-order firing, he hasn't had much of a chance to contribute with the bat. Having already qualified for the next round, the three-time IPL champions would be tempted to test their bench strength and might give Imran Tahir some game time before the playoffs.

Here are the players we think might be included in CSK XI for their game against DC:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The centurion from the previous game will be looking to continue his good show with the bat when CSK take on DC on Monday.

Faf du Plessis/Cheteshwar Pujara: The South Africa international was involved in a collision with Mustafizur Rahman and CSK might opt to rest him for the next game and give Cheteshwar Pujara a game at the top of the order.

Moeen Ali: The England all-rounder has been excellent for CSK with both bat and ball and he will be key during the middle overs against DC.

Suresh Raina: The mainstay of CSK batting lineup is yet to make a notable contribution with the bat and he will be looking to find his touch ahead of the playoffs.

Ambati Rayudu/Robin Uthappa: With playoffs berth already secured, CSK would be tempted to test their bench strength to be ready in case of an injury and Robin Uthappa might replace Rayudu in the XI.

MS Dhoni: Dhoni has scored just 66 runs in this year's IPL but it is his leadership and sharp glovework behind the stumps that has helped CSK in crucial situations. The former India captain would want to put the previous result behind him and boost CSK's chances of a top-two finish.

Mitchell Santner: On a slow surface in Dubai, Santner is likely to replace Sam Curran in the XI. The New Zealander can bowl spin and hit big shots down the order, if needed.

Ravindra Jadeja: The India all-rounder has been in the form of his life and would want to put in a similar performance against Delhi Capitals.

Shardul Thakur: The India seamer has provided CSK with crucial breakthroughs in crunch situations and will be key with the ball during middle overs for the three-time IPL champions.

KM Asif: KM Asif bowled well against Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring encounter and is likely to get another chance that will give Deepak Chahar some more time to recharge himself before the playoffs.

Lungi Ngidi: Josh Hazlewood proved to a bit too expensive during CSK's previous encounter against RR and Dhoni might replace the Australian with Lungi Ngidi.