Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya has failed to live up to expectations in IPL 2021 and faced backlash from fans of the MI franchise after another mediocre outing against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. MI lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets in Match 46 of the ongoing IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Similar to the rest of the MI batters, Krunal also failed to get going and remained not out at 13 runs off 15 balls as MI stuttered to a total of 129 runs in 20 overs. He then returned to register figures of 18 runs in 2.1 overs with one wicket in the bag.

Krunal has scored a total of 134 runs in 12 matches this season, averaging 14.88. He has taken just five wickets so far at an economy rate of 7.74.

He conceded a six off the first ball of the final over, with DC needed four runs to win and that too didn't go down well with some fans.

"Yes. It's a shame that such a mediocre player gets to play all the games!."

"#KrunalPandya is a brilliant batsman ...He Just Struggle Against Playing Indian And Foreigner Bowling..Baaki Sab First Class Hai Kasam Se Baaki Sab Hai First Class."

"Why is MI still picking up Krunal ....wrist player."

"#MIvsDC Krunal pandya scolding Mumbai Indians for playing against Delhi capitals."

After the loss, defending champions MI are placed seventh with five wins and seven losses and need to get their act together quickly if are to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and MI have registered five wins each in their 12 games so far and the last playoffs spot could be up for grabs for any one of the above teams.

Mumbai Indians will next face RR on Tuesday in Sharjah.