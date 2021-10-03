IPL 2021 Points Table Update: RR Keep Playoffs Hopes Alive With Win Over CSK
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Highlights
- Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets
- The win boosted RR's chances of qualifying for the playoffs
- CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad climbed to top of the Orange Cap race
Rajasthan Royals (RR) kept alive their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 playoff hopes with a comfortable seven-wicket win over table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Having won the toss, RR captain Sanju Samson opted to bowl first on Saturday. Ruturaj Gaikwad played a stupendous knock as he made his maiden IPL century, scoring an unbeaten 101 as CSK posted a total of 189/4 in 20 overs. In response, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube both scored fifties as RR chased down the target with seven wickets and 15 balls to spare.
IPL 2021 Points Table
CSK are on top of the table and have already qualified for the playoffs.
Delhi Capitals (DC) are second in the IPL 2021 Points Table, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Punjab Kings (PBKS) currently occupy fifth position, with RR in sixth place.
Mumbai Indians (MI) are in seventh place, with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at bottom.
Orange Cap Race
With his knock against RR, Ruturaj Gaikwad has climbed to top of the Orange Cap race with 508 runs in 12 games.
He is followed by KL Rahul in second spot with 489 runs and Sanju Samson in third spot with 480 runs.
Shikhar Dhawan is in fourth place with 462 runs and Faf du Plessis (460) is fifth.
Purple Cap Race
Harshal Patel is still in pole position in the Purple Cap race, and has taken 26 wickets for RCB in 11 games.
Promoted
He is followed by Avesh Khan (21) in second and Jasprit Bumrah (17) in third spot.
Arshdeep Singh (16) is fourth, followed by Mohammed Shami (15).