Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with an unbeaten 101-run knock in the IPL 2021 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Put in to bat first by RR, Gaikwad stitched together a 47-run partnership for the opening wicket with Faf du Plessis. After RR removed du Plessis and Suresh Raina, Gaikwad got together with Moeen Ali to steer the CSK innings. After completing his half-century midway through the CSK innings, Gaikwad paced up his innings and smashed the RR bowlers all over the ground.

He then got together with Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket to take CSK to a total of 189/4 from their stipulated 20 overs.

Gaikwad completed his century off the last ball of the innings, hitting RR pacer Mustafizur Rahman for a six to remain not out at 101.

Gaikwad faced 60 deliveries in his knock, hitting nine fours and five sixes with a strike rate of 168.33. He stayed on the crease for a total of 113 minutes – the entirety of CSK's innings – as RR bowlers endured a night to forget.

Gaikwad's century is the 66th in IPL history and the 24th by an Indian batsman. It is the ninth hundred scored by a CSK player in the IPL.

Promoted

The 24-year-old Gaikwad is the seventh CSK player overall to hit an IPL century and the youngest from the franchise to achieve the landmark.

The youngster's stupendous knock also saw him overtake KL Rahul in the Orange Cap race. Gaikwad currently has a total of 508 runs in this IPL season, with Rahul on 489.