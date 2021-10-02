Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2021, RR vs CSK Live Score: Rajasthan Royals Look To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive vs Chennai Super Kings In Abu Dhabi
IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Rajasthan Royals will look to keep their playoff qualification scenarios alive when they take on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
RR vs CSK IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.© BCCI/IPL
Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Saturday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chennai who are at the top of the points table have already qualified for the playoffs while Rajasthan are still in the quest to get the qualification ticket. RR are currently at the seventh position in the points tally with 8 points and they have three more games left in their campaign this year. The last time the two sides met this season, CSK won the game by 45 runs with a superb bowling performance by Moeen Ali (3/7). (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Match 47, Indian Premier League, 2021, Oct 02, 2021
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
RR
CSK
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
% chance to win
CSK 56%
RR 44%
- 18:24 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings that will start shortly at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. CSK have already qualified for the playoffs and they will look to make the top two finish while RR still have to win their remaining games to be in the playoff race.Match will start at 7:30 PM IST and the toss will be at 7:00 PM IST. Stay with us for all the updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, check out the IPL 2021 Schedule and Indian Premier League Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.