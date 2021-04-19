After the South African duo of Chris Morris and David Miller helped Rajasthan Royals to a narrow three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, the onus will be on those two as well as captain Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and experienced pacer Jaydev Unadkat to take the team over the line yet again when they meet three-time champions Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Samson's 119 in a losing cause in RR's season opener against Punjab Kings showed that the power-hitter from Kerala is in good form, and Miller's 62 coupled with Morris' unbeaten, match-winning 36 off 18 in the last match have further boosted RR's line-up with in-form players. Moreover, Buttler is yet to fire in the tournament and that's a separate headache for opposition teams.

Here are the RR players to watch out for in Monday's match against CSK:

Sanju Samson

The Rajasthan Royals captain held the innings together in their first match of the season and although he didn't score much against DC, he remains RR's mainstay with the bat and one of their most explosive batsmen at the top of the order.

Samson has 2707 runs from 109 matches with three centuries and 13 half-centuries. He has a middling IPL strike rate of 135.48 but struck at 186.36 last season.

David Miller

Miller was RR's saviour in their last outing when they found themselves 42 for 5, chasing 148. He scored 62 off just 43 balls and added 48 runs with Rahul Tewatia for the sixth wicket to keep RR in the game.

Miller's task was finished by Morris, who overcame initial hiccups to remain unbeaten with four sixes and took his team over the line.

Jaydev Unadkat

As if picking 3 for 15 from four overs wasn't enough, Unadkat got stuck in with the bat as well, smashing a handy 11 off 7 to partner Morris towards the end of the chase against DC.

The left-arm pacer made up for ordinary runs in the past two seasons by picking the wickets of DC top three - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane - with the new ball.