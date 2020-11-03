SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 56 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in United Arab Emirates (UAE), on October 3. It is a must-win fixture for SRH and also the penultimate match of the league phase. SRH need to win to qualify for the playoffs, meanwhile MI have already booked a playoff berth. The two teams met earlier in Match 17, when Mumbai won by 34 runs, with Trent Boult registering two dismissals. Quinton de Kock also grabbed a half-century.

What time will the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2020 match begin?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

When is the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2020 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2020 match will take place on Tuesday, November 3.

Where to watch live streaming of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2020 match?

The live streaming of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

Where will SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2020 match be played?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Which TV channels will broadcast the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2020 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)