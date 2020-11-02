SunRisers Hyderabad, thanks to their own erratic performances in IPL 2020, will have to go out and beat Mumbai Indians in the last league match in order to make it through to the knockout matches. But then, they are not the only ones, since Kolkata Knight Riders and even the losers of Monday's match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be watching. Such has been the topsy-turvy world of the IPL 2020 league stage. With 12 points from 13 matches and Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.555, SRH, if they win, will push KKR off the brink for sure while even the losers from among DC and RCB will be holding their breath, depending on how badly they lose.

KKR have 14 points from 14 matches, with an NRR of -0.214.

SRH have made a fist of things in the last few matches, with consecutive wins over Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, two of the sides still in the race for the play-offs.

One could almost be tempted to say that they are back in form, but SRH have two major issues to face – one, they are not consistent and two, Mumbai Indians hardly ever lose.

MI could be excused if they took the foot off the gas, but that is just not in their DNA. They have played hard, even harder, it would seem, after qualifying and they are not going to give SRH an inch.

That makes it that much more difficult for the Hyderabad outfit. Plus, the fact that KKR picked up two crucial points against Rajasthan Royals, sending them out of the running and also making things that much more difficult for SRH.

David Warner will be keen to keep the winning momentum alive, but that is easier said than done. This will be quite a battle though, since the Australian is not the one to give up easily.

SRH definitely have the weapons and the will. Whether they have the luck, only time will tell.