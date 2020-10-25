Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 44th match of IPL 2020, marking the opening tie of the double-header on Sunday. The match will start at 3.30 PM, and will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. RCB will be motivated by the prospect of completing a hat-trick of wins, with a triumph against their southern rivals. The Bangalore-based franchise recorded dominating victories against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous two league matches. CSK on the other hand, registered their third consecutive defeat on Friday against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Wins have been hard to come by for the Chennai-based franchise, with extremely slim hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. CSK will look to battle it out for pride against RCB, setting the stage for a smooth finish to the league campaign.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take place on Sunday, October 25.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)