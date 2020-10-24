Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings will see two of the biggest names in Indian cricket -- Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni -- take on each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, with their sides in completely contrasting positions. While RCB are in a race for a top two finish, the Chennai-based outfit are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2020 Points Table. MS Dhoni has already said that they would play for pride in the remaining three games and that can upset the rhythm for RCB, who have won seven out of 10 games as compared to CSK's three wins despite playing a game more.

In the last meeting between these two sides, Virat Kohli took the CSK bowlers to the cleaners and scored 90 not out off just 52 balls, helping his side cruise to a 37-run win.

RCB are coming off two successive wins against Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, while CSK have suffered three back-to-back losses and what's more worrying for the second most successful IPL side is that they were completely outplayed in the last two games.

RCB, who have always been known for their firepower in batting, have seen their bowlers doing the job exceedingly well this season, and their last outing highlighted that as their bowlers restricted KKR to just 84/8, with Mohammed Siraj bowling a historical spell.

While RCB are high on confidence from their impressive win over KKR, CSK faced a humbling defeat against defending champions Mumbai Indians, going down by 10 wickets.

CSK made three changes to their playing against Mumbai Indians but that didn't work out as both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Narayan Jagadeesan failed to trouble the scorers at all, departing for ducks.

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir, playing his first game of the season, also went wicketless. However, the CSK management is still expected to give all three players another chance and they would be hoping to make it count.

Unlike CSK, the Bangalore-based franchise have a very settled outfit and the arrival of South African all-rounder Chris Morris has provided them with great balance and it's highly unlikely that Kohli will make any changes to his winning combination.