Matthew Hayden, Suresh Raina Share Their Favourite IPL Moments. Watch

Former Australia and Chennai Super Kings opener Matthew Hayden tweeted a video where he spoke about his favourite moments from the Indian Premier League (IPL). "The @IPL has been a huge part of all our lives. Wanted to share my favourite #MyIPLmoment to fill the gap before live action starts again," the left-handed former batsman tweeted. Hayden said one of the greatest moments in his life was when he got the chance to meet the Dalai Lama during the third season of the IPL in 2010. He also spoke about the "cracker" of the match that followed against Kings XI Punjab.

Hayden also spoke about the final of that season, when CSK were crowned champions for the first time, against Mumbai Indians, and the catch he took to dismiss a dangerous Kieron Pollard in that match.

Hayden also nominated Suresh Raina to share his favourite IPL Moment.

Responding to Hayden, Raina recalled the Australian's blistering knock of 93 against Delhi Daredevils in the same season. Delhi had scored 185 on a turning track on the back of a quickfire 74 from former India opener Virender Sehwag.

Hayden, batting with the 'mongoose' bat, made short work of the chase however, smashing 93 off just 43 deliveries.

"Every ball was going out of the park," Raina reminisced.

Beautiful memories of #Yellove & @IPL brother @HaydosTweets. One of my favourite innings with you is CSKvsDD from 2010, where I got your autographed bat which is a very precious part of my collection till date. Here I pass it on to @faf1307 to share his favourite moments of #IPL. https://t.co/mWU9CwsvJz pic.twitter.com/06NdAqSnEc — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 13, 2020

Raina, who captained CSK in that match in MS Dhoni's absence, also recalled how Hayden had signed the bat he used in that match and given it to him.

Raina tweeted a photo of the autographed bat. He also nominated Faf du Plessis to share his favourite IPL moment.