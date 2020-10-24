Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 42nd match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday. KKR suffered an embarrassing defeat in their previous league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), after being restricted to 84 runs. Skipper Eoin Morgan was the highest run-scorer, with 30 runs off 34 deliveries. None of the other batsmen made much of an impact, with the RCB bowling attack delivering an impressive performance. KKR need to bounce back fast following the defeat by a margin of eight wickets, with KXIP and SRH competing for the fourth position. DC were defeated in their last league tie against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), which they will look to make amends for with a win on Saturday. Opener Shikhar Dhawan's performance will be closely tracked, after some excellent batting in the last two matches of the franchise.

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

