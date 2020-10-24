Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan saw his players surrender their wickets meekly in the previous IPL 2020 league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Morgan was the highest run-scorer for KKR, accumulating 30 runs off 34 deliveries. New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was the second highest run-scorer with 19 runs, as the Kolkata based franchise restricted to a paltry 84. The Englishman will be optimistic of a change in fortunes with the return of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. However, Morgan will be well aware that the contributions of the duo might well prove insufficient, if not backed by a game-changing knock from him. The English batsman is capable of changing the game single-handedly on his day, and the clash on Saturday against Delhi Capitals (DC) presents a good opportunity to showcase the same.

However, Morgan will have to negotiate an in-form Kagiso Rabada who is currently leading the race for the purple cap. Rabada has been simply unstoppable, accounting for 21 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 14.33. The South African bowler has emerged as a game-changer on numerous occasions for DC, making an impact with his brilliant performances.

Rabada accounted for the crucial dismissal of Andre Russell in the previous match of the ongoing edition between these sides. However, he proved expensive, conceding 51 runs. The upcoming match provides an opportunity to make amends in this regard.

Promoted

Morgan smashed 44 runs off 18 deliveries in an innings comprising of a boundary and five sixes, when the sides faced off previously. The Englishman will be eager to replicate the impact in the upcoming match, which certainly will be a tough task with Rabada to compete with.

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com