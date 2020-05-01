Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are currently in quarantine in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the KKR have kept themselves active despite spending their time in isolation, with special workout routines over group video calls under the guidance of former Olympic sprinter Chris Donaldson. Donaldson, who hails from New Zealand, joined the franchise as the Strength and Conditioning Coach for IPL 2020. The former Olympian is attempting to keep the players in shape through different exercises, as evident from the video posted by the official Knight Riders Twitter handle.

Donaldson represented his country at the 1996 and 2000 Summer Olympics, competing in the 1998 and 2006 editions of the Commonwealth Games as well.

He worked as a trainer for the New Zealand cricket team, before signing up with KKR.

The Knight Riders have won the IPL twice so far, emerging victorious in the 2012 and 2014 editions of the tournament.

The 13th season of the cash-rich league will get underway on September 19.