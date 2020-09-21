With SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) set to begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, PV Sindhu has taken to Twitter to wish her hometown team good luck for the match. The Hyderabad-born shuttler spoke via SRH's Twitter handle, and said, "I hope our guys will do well. Our Hyderabad SunRisers will do really well. I wish them all the very best and I hope this time also they will get the cup back. And I am hoping that all of us will be supporting them."

It is worth noting that SRH won the 2016 title, after defeating Virat Kohli's RCB in the final. They defeated RCB by eight runs.

The upcoming match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in United Arab Emirates (UAE). IPL 2020 has been shifted to UAE due to rising COVID-19 cases in India. The other venues hosting the IPL matches are Sharjah Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

This will also be the third match of IPL 2020. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kicked off IPL 2020 with a win against Mumbai Indians (MI) on September 19. Delhi Capitals followed it with a Super Over win against Kings XI Punjab on September 20.

SRH will be relying a lot on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Rashid Khan and Kane Williamson for inspiration. Meanwhile, RCB will be hoping Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Yuzvendra Chahal put in good displays.

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST.