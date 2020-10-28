Celebrating their win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 47 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a cake fight, which simply pushed to the extremes with hilarious moments. It was also captain David Warner's 34th birthday on Tuesday. SRH shared a video of highlights from the cake fight on their Twitter handle. It was captioned as, "Watch what happened in the dressing room after our crucial game last night Don't miss the cake rituals too, #OrangeArmy #SRHvDC #KeepRising #Dream11IPL".

In the video, Indian cricketers like Priyam Garg and Manish Pandey can be seen joining the fun and rubbing the cake on Warner's face.

Warner also had a mini face-off with bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan, who seemed to be in a jovial mood as SRH's bowling department performed admirably. Rashid Khan grabbed three wickets in four overs, conceding only seven runs. T. Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma notched two dismissals each.

Later on, Wriddhiman Saha, who scored a knock of 87 runs also joined in the fun.

SRH defeated DC by 88 runs at the Dubai International Stadium. Coming into bat first, they wrapped up at 219/2 after 20 overs, setting a target of 220 runs. Their potent bowling attack shut down DC in 19 overs, who could only muster 131 runs.

The win takes SRH to sixth spot in the league table with 10 points from 12 matches. Meanwhile, DC are third with 14 points from 12 matches.

DC have their next match on October 31, when they face Mumbai Indians (M). SRH face Royal Challengers Bangalore on the same day.