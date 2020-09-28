With Rahul Tewatia putting in a historic display with the bat in Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday, the club paid tribute to the 27-year-old through their Twitter bio. Tewatia helped RR chase down a record 224 against KXIP, with a blistering batting performance. He slammed 53 runs off 31 deliveries, helping his team to a four-wicket victory at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After the win, the Royals changed their Twitter bio to, "Hoping 2020 does a Rahul Tewatia."

Before Rahul Tewatia got to the crease, KXIP looked set to win. Tewatia initially found difficulty in connecting with the deliveries, but suddenly clicked in the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell. Off the last 18 balls, RR needed 51 runs, and suddenly Tewatia was on fire.

He slammed five sixes in that over, which equalled the record for the greatest number of sixes hit in a single over in IPL history. The record was previously held by Chris Gayle. Tewatia's knock included seven sixes.

Off the first 23 deliveries faced by him, he could only muster 17-runs. But in the next eight balls, he punched 36-runs for his side. Although he couldn't finish off the match, falling to a Mohammad Shami delivery in the 19th-over, but it was enough to propel his side to a new record for the biggest chase in IPL history.

Promoted

Mayank Agarwal (106) and KL Rahul (69) helped KXIP post a huge 224-run target. After losing Jos Buttler early on, RR found solace in Sanju Samson (85), Steve Smith (50) and Tewatia (53). RR won the match with three balls to spare.

Rajasthan play their next match on September 30 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Meanwhile, KXIP face Mumbai Indians (MI) on October 1.