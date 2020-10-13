Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 82 runs in Match No. 28 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on Monday and climbed to the third spot in the points table with 10 points from seven games. KKR, on the other hand, slipped from third to fourth with eight points from seven matches. Although AB de Villiers starred with the bat for RCB, there was no changing of the Orange Cap as KL Rahul remains the highest scorer in the league with 387 runs from seven matches closely followed by his Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) teammate Mayank Agarwal, who has scored 337 runs from seven innings.

Kagiso Rabada is the owner of the Purple Cap at the moment with 17 wickets from seven matches. He has played a key role in Delhi Capitals' good run in the tournament so far that sees them at the second spot in the table behind toppers Mumbai Indians, who have 10 points – as many as Delhi but Mumbai are ahead on net run rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the top wicket taker for RCB with 10 wickets from seven matches and currently occupies the fifth spot in the list of top wicket takers of IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are tied on 11 wickets each but Bumrah is placed second with a better economy rate than Boult.

SunRisers Hyderabad's Rashid Khan is placed fourth with 10 wickets and a miserly economy rate of 5.93 runs per over.

Virat Kohli is the highest scorer for RCB in the season thus far with 256 runs from seven matches while Shubman Gill leads the charts among KKR batsmen with 254 runs. Gill is placed seventh to Kohli's sixth spot in the race for the Orange Cap.