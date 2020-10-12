IPL 2020 LIVE Score, RCB vs KKR Today's Match Live Updates: KKR, RCB Eye Big Win To Consolidate Top-Half Position
RCB vs KKR IPL Live Score 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Both teams have won four out of their six games thus far and will look to widen the gap between themselves and other teams on the points table.
Both Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) enjoyed success over the weekend as they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their respective last outings. RCB captain Virat Kohli continued his fine run of form with an unbeaten 90 against CSK while Dinesh Karthik, the KKR skipper, who had had a lean Indian Premier League (IPL) season thus far, got going with a half-century of his own against Kings XI. Thereafter, the bowlers from both sides did a fine job of restricting the opposition batsmen. Both teams have won four out of their six games thus far and will look to widen the gap between themselves and other teams on the points table. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 28 Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Match 28, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 12, 2020
- 18:20 (IST)Virat Kohli and Dinesh Kartjik -- Two in-form skippers!Both Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik led their side from front, guiding them to a fighting total. While Kohli made 90 not out against CSK, Karthik scored his first fifty of the season against KXIP. Both teams would hope another magical performance from their leaders.
- 18:17 (IST)Current form!Both RCB and KKR enjoyed success over the weekend as they beat CSK and and KXIP in their respective last outings. KKR won their last two games, while RCB have a win and a loss from last two matches.
- 18:11 (IST)Clash of two experienced IPL players!RCB and KKR are led by two of the veterans of the IPL. While Virat Kohli has been past of RCB set-up right from the start in 2008, Karthik has graces the dugout of several franchises before taking on the leadership role at KKR. Kohli has played 183 IPL matches for RCB, while Karthik has 188 IPL caps to his name.
Its Match 28 of #Dream11IPL where #RCB will take on #KKR.#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/9UIQbzTjqh— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 12, 2020
- 18:06 (IST)Battle between two teams in top-half!Both KKR and RCB have won four out of six matches played so far and are placed on third and fourth position respectively in the IPL 2020 Points Table.
- 17:56 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 28 between two in-form teams Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders from iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.