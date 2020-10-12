Both Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) enjoyed success over the weekend as they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their respective last outings. RCB captain Virat Kohli continued his fine run of form with an unbeaten 90 against CSK while Dinesh Karthik, the KKR skipper, who had had a lean Indian Premier League (IPL) season thus far, got going with a half-century of his own against Kings XI. Thereafter, the bowlers from both sides did a fine job of restricting the opposition batsmen. Both teams have won four out of their six games thus far and will look to widen the gap between themselves and other teams on the points table. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 28 Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah