Rajasthan Royals (RR) find themselves in the strange position of having everything it takes to win matches and getting very little in return in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. With Jos Buttler opening the inning, it was expected that RR would pack massive runs in the first few overs, but the Englishman has been erratic. He hammered 22 off just nine balls against Delhi Capitals, so that is the Buttler Rajasthan Royals would be hoping who will step up when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). For RCB, Chris Morris has been a telling inclusion in the XI. Once recovered from his injury, the South African has shown his worth, and not just with the ball, as was evident against Kings XI Punjab. So, this could be one real battle.

Buttler has played seven IPL 2020 matches and scored 168 runs with a highest of 70 and a strike rate of 154.12. He, on his day, is unstoppable but hasn't quite consistently been there for Rajasthan Royals.

Morris has played three games and claimed five wickets, but it is his economy of 4.83 that has been a sensation.

These two are key imports for their franchises so will need to justify their price tags and contribute effectively, making this a face-off to watch.

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com