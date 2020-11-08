Delhi Capitals (DC) fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada seemed set to finish the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on top of the wicket-takers list, before Qualifier 1 against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). However, a four-wicket haul for Jasprit Bumrah, following not a single dismissal for the South African saw him drop down to the second position. Rabada is known to be quite competitive in nature, and will be eager to bounce back in the race for the purple cap with a fine display against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2. However, the pacer will face stern competition from opposition skipper David Warner, who has looked extremely dangerous in recent times having started the ongoing edition slowly.

Warner is himself in second position in the race for the orange cap, having scored 546 runs in 15 matches. The run tally has been accumulated at a strike rate of 135.14 and an average of 42.

The Australian batsman is further known for his ability to excel under pressure, and it does not get bigger than the game on Sunday with the winning side securing a place in the final.

Rabada has picked 25 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 19.48 and strike rate of 14.08. The South African trails Jasprit Bumrah who has accounted for 27 dismissals in 14 matches, by two wickets.

The DC pacer will be looking to bridge this gap on Sunday, and will be eager to take advantage of the opportunity. An intriguing face-off between two top cricketers awaits.

(Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com)