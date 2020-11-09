Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. MI finished the league phase in the top spot, and DC finished second. Mumbai defeated Delhi in Qualifier 1 to seal their berth in the final, while Ricky Ponting's outfit had to wait till Qualifier 2, where they defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to enter the final.

With cricket fans across the world waiting eagerly for the upcoming IPL final, let's take a look at the tournament's previous title deciders from last year till its inception in 2008:

2019: Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by one run in a riveting match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

MI won the toss and elected to bat. Kieron Pollard's unbeaten knock of 41 helped them post a 150-run target.

CSK wrapped up at 148/7 in 20 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah scalping two batsmen in four overs, conceding only 14 runs. This was also MI's fourth IPL title.

2018: Chennai Super Kings defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

CSK won the toss and elected to field.

SRH set a target of 179 from 20 overs, which CSK crossed in 18.3 overs. Shane Watson scored an unbeaten 117 off 57 balls. This was also CSK's third IPL title.

2017: Mumbai Indians won by one run against Rising Pune Supergiant at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

MI won the toss and elected to bat.

Rohit Sharma's outfit set a 129-run target in 20 overs. Mitchell Johnson's three wickets in four overs helped MI restrict Pune at 128/6 in 20 overs.

This match was also Pune's last match in the IPL.

2016: SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

SRH won the toss and elected to bat.

David Warner scored 69 to help his side register 208/7 in 20 overs. RCB could only muster 200/7 in 20 overs.

This was SRH's only IPL title so far.

2015: Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 41 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

CSK won the toss and elected to field.

Lendl Simmons scored 68 from 45 balls to lead MI to 202/5 in 20 overs. CSK's chase ended at 161/8 in 20 overs.

2014: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by three wickets in Bengaluru.

KKR won the toss and elected to field.

KXIP posted a target of 200 runs. KKR reached it in 19.3 overs, courtesy of a knock of 94 from Manish Pandey.

2013: Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs in Kolkata.

MI won the toss and elected to bat.

They set a target of 149 runs, which CSK couldn't reach. They could only post 125/9 in 20 overs.

2012: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

CSK won the toss and elected to bat.

MS Dhoni's team posted a target of 191 runs, which KKR reached in 19.4 overs, wrapping up at 192/5.

2011: Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 58 runs in Chennai.

CSK won the toss and elected to bat.

Murali Vijay scored 95 to help Chennai post a target of 206 runs. RCB ended their chase at 147/8 in 20 overs.

2010: Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 22 runs, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai.

CSK won the toss and elected to bat.

They set a target of 169 runs. Shadab Jakati took two wickets to help CSK restrict MI at 146/9 in 20 overs.

2009: Deccan Chargers defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six runs, at the Wanderers Stadium, in Johannesburg.

RCB won the toss and elected to field.

Chargers set a target of 144 runs, with RCB finishing their chase at 138/9 in 20 overs.

2008: Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural IPL by three wickets, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai.

Promoted

RR won the toss and elected to field.

CSK set a target of 164 runs. Yusuf Pathan scored a half-century to help the Royals reach 164/7 in 20 overs.