In must-win scenarios, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is scheduled for October 30. Ahead of the crucial fixture, Sanju Samson seems to be gearing up pretty well, with some brilliant stroke play in the nets. The Royals shared a video of his practice sessions on Instagram, captioned as, "Adding some Malayali spice! #HallaBol #RoyalsFamily @imsanjusamson".

The video shows Samson's wide array of shot selection, with a groovy song from Malayali rapper ThirumaLi.

The vibe in the video made Samson's fans go gaga over the footage! One fan wrote, "He is our boy".

Another one wrote, "RR win next two games and need good run rate for qualify ,, good thing is big ben backs and sanju flys."

Meanwhile, even Samson commented on Instagram. He wrote, "Hahaha loved it !! #malayalipolialle".

The Kerala native has scored 326 IPL 2020 runs in 12 matches, with a strike rate of 157.48, packed with 17 fours and 23 sixes. He has also grabbed a high score of 85 runs.

Despite a patchy run after a brilliant start to his campaign, Samson was crucial in RR's recent win vs Mumbai Indians (MI). He scored an unbeaten knock of 54 runs from 31 balls as his team won by eight wickets with 10 balls remaining. He also hit four fours and three sixes.

RR are currently seventh in the league table with ten points after 12 matches. They have won five fixtures and lost seven.