IPL 2019

Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma Turn Into Rappers After Mumbai Indians' IPL Triumph

Updated: 13 May 2019 19:49 IST

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by one run in the nail-biting IPL 2019 final in Hyderabad on Sunday to clinch a record fourth title.

Rohit Sharma became the first player to win five IPL titles. © Twitter

Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma brought out the hidden rapper inside them, danced and lip-sung to a 'Gully Boy' rap in Mumbai Indians' party after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 triumph. Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by one run in the nail-biting IPL 2019 final in Hyderabad on Sunday to clinch a record fourth title. Rohit Sharma, who became the first player to win five IPL titles, was seen overwhelming Yuvraj Singh with the accurate lyrics of the rap 'Asli Hip Hop'.

Yuvraj was bought by Mumbai Indians in the last stage of the IPL 2019 auction. He played just four matches for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2019, scoring 98 runs with a half-century in their season-opener against Delhi Capitals.

Rohit accumulated 405 runs in 15 matches with two half-centuries.

The Mumbai Indians skipper, however, said the four-time IPL champions don't rely on individuals to make decisions but on a collective effort from everyone.

Speaking about that final over, Rohit said, "The moment umpire raised his hand, I just ran. It was just a great moment. In the last few overs, we gather and decide collectively as to what we need to do as a team at that particular time. Few of the senior guys in the squad, we always get together between the overs and talk about what we should be doing in the next few overs.

"That's always been the trend at MI. I've been talking through the tournament, we don't rely on one individual, it's a collective effort through the tournament that we've had and even the decision making, it's all collective," he added.

Rohit has led Mumbai Indians to the IPL triumph in every alternate year since 2013.

Topics mentioned in this article Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians IPL 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Mumbai Indians won the IPL for the record 4th time
  • Mumbai Indians have won IPL every alternate year between 2013-2019
  • Yuvraj Singh played four matches in IPL 2019 and scored 98 runs
