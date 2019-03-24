 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Watch: Steve Smith Looks In Ominous Touch Ahead Of Rajasthan Royals' Opening Match

Updated: 24 March 2019 17:04 IST

Steve Smith will return to IPL after he was banned from participating in the tournament in 2018 following the ball-tampering scandal.

Watch: Steve Smith Looks In Ominous Touch Ahead Of Rajasthan Royals
Steve Smith sent out a stern warning to his opponents. © Twitter

Steve Smith sent out a stern warning to his opponents with an impeccable display of batting at a nets session ahead of Rajasthan Royals' opening IPL 2019 on Monday. Steve Smith, who was banned from participating in the previous season due to the ball-tampering scandal, looked in ominous touch as he perfectly middled most of the balls thrown at him. The 29-second long video was posted by Rajasthan Royals on their official Twitter handle ahead of their match against Kings XI Punjab.

Watch Steve Smith's brilliant stroke play here:

Smith had captained the Jaipur outfit earlier in the lucrative T20 league. However, on his return, the Australian has not retained his role as India middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side.

The former Australian skipper has an experience of 69 IPL matches under his belt. He has scored 1,703 runs at an average of 37.02. Smith also has one century and five half-centuries to his name with the highest score of 101.

Smith along with Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes will make Rajasthan Royals a force to reckon with in IPL 2019.

Steve Smith had praised Buttler ahead of the season and said, the Englishman makes things easier for him and that he is also one of the most destructive batsman around the world.

Rajasthan Royals added Jaydev Unadkat in their squad from the IPL 2019 auction, making him the most expensive pick for the second year in a row.

Among others pacer Varun Aaron and swashbuckling batsman Ashton Turner were also added in the squad.

Comments
Topics : Rajasthan Royals Steven Smith IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Steve Smith will return to IPL after he was banned from participating
  • Steve Smith sent out a stern warning to his opponents
  • Smith had captained the Jaipur outfit earlier in the lucrative T20 league
Related Articles
IPL 2019, Preview: Steve Smith In Focus As Rajasthan Royals Host Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2019, Preview: Steve Smith In Focus As Rajasthan Royals Host Kings XI Punjab
David Warner Returns To IPL After Missing 2018 Season Due To Ban
David Warner Returns To IPL After Missing 2018 Season Due To Ban
Cameron Bancroft Appointed Durham Captain Three Months After End Of Ball-Tampering Ban
Cameron Bancroft Appointed Durham Captain Three Months After End Of Ball-Tampering Ban
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals - Five Players To Watch Out For
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals - Five Players To Watch Out For
Steve Smith Names The Batsman Who Makes Things Easier For Him
Steve Smith Names The Batsman Who Makes Things Easier For Him
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 19 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.