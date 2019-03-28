 
Watch: Sourav Ganguly's Cuts And Drives During Practice Session Brings Back Memories

Updated: 28 March 2019 17:27 IST
Sourav Ganguly was roped in as the advisor for Delhi Capitals for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

Watch: Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly brought back a lot of memories from his playing days. © Twitter

Sourav Ganguly brought back a lot of memories from his playing days when he decided to have a bat in the middle of Delhi Capitals practice at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on Thursday. Although the former India skipper did not look as fit as he used to be, his signature cuts and drives were loved by the fans, after Delhi Capitals posted the video on their official social media accounts. The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise from the national capital, captioned the video as, "So...@SGanguly99 decided to turn back the clock, RT if the 90s kid in you still cherishes those drives and cuts".

Watch Sourav Ganguly's strokeplay here:

Ganguly, who led India to the World Cup final in 2003, was roped in by Delhi Capitals as advisor for IPL 2019.

Ganguly was the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. He played for the Kolkata-based franchise until 2012, following which Gautam Gambhir led them to the title twice.

One of the most inconsistent team in the history of IPL, a new-look Delhi Capitals side opened their 2019 campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

The capital franchise then lost to defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their own den.

Delhi Capitals will next host current table toppers KKR on Saturday.

