Simon Doull Gets 'Death Threat' From RCB Fan, Scott Styris Can't Stop Laughing

Royal Challengers Bangalore are not winning too many new fans with their on-field performances in IPL 2019 and it seems some of their older fans are starting to lose their sense of proportion. Former New Zealand bowler Simon Doull , who is on commentary assignment in the ongoing IPL season, has been sent a 'death threat' by an RCB fan. Sent via Facebook, the post tells Doull to never “commet (sic) about RCB" or be prepared to be killed. Doull shared a screenshot of the post on his Twitter page, expressing alarm.

"Not sure what I said but a Death threat, Really.? It's only a game of cricket Mate. Chill out," Doull tweeted with the screenshot.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Doull's one-time Kiwi teammate Scott Styris, who is also on commentary duty for the season, however could not hold back his laughter. Replying to Doull's Twitter thread, he said, "He is right though."

Most cricket fans have rallied behind Doull unequivocally though. "Please ignore such msgs Simon. You're a top bloke and it's been a pleasure watching you do your thing for many years now. Most of us absolutely love your work. Keep it up," said one commenter.

The RCB fan did not specify what Doull had said to earn his wrath, but experts and fans alike have been showering criticism on the Bangalore franchise for their toothless displays.

They are the only team yet to register a win this season. In fact, their losses to Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad were among the most convincing defeats this season.

After four matches, RCB find themselves rock bottom on the IPL table with zero points and ten more matches left to turn their fortunes around.