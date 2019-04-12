The RR vs CSK IPL 2019 clash went right down to the wire with the match witnessing some controversial moments. The last over from Ben Stokes during Chennai Super Kings' chase will be remembered for MS Dhoni storming onto the field to protest against the umpires for not signalling a no-ball. However, the infamous last over from Ben Stokes saw another "crazy" incident that got the fans talking on social media. With CSK needing 18 off the final over, Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja both found themselves flat on the deck on the first ball for different reasons.

Ben Stokes pitched his first delivery of the last over full and wide. Ravindra Jadeja cleared his front leg but had to extend to reach the ball. The left-hander fell over but still managed to connect with the ball.

While both players hit the deck, only one came out on top:

Fans on Twitter hailed Jadeja for pulling off a "crazy" shot.

What a crazy hit by Ravindra Jadeja. Flying shot! #IPL2019 #RRvCSK — Sanjjeev (@Sanjjeev) April 11, 2019

This was crazy stuff. Jadeja has invented a new shot today!#Dhoni #CSKvsRR https://t.co/AGGW8zAjhA — Tohid Qureshi (@tohidivity) April 11, 2019

You dont see such images in cricket very often. Even Dhoni reacted to this ludicrous Jadeja shot off Ben Stokes. Crazy finish to end off the match#RRvCSK #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/14WGjWL5xy — Online Citizen (@unilator) April 12, 2019

There were so many strange things in that 1 over FFS . That Jadeja six was crazy . That no ball is the first time in a long time I have seen a no ball when they didn't show a replay . Then the other no ball . Dhoni being an absolute idiot and then Stokes being stokes — AA (@Ayushxa) April 11, 2019

That was some crazy way of hitting a six#RRvCSK #Jadeja #Stokes #IPL2019 — Kishore Kumar (@ItsmeKolipaka) April 11, 2019

Jadeja's six was crucial to CSK's cause as it brought the equation down to 12 off five balls.

Despite losing MS Dhoni on the third ball, CSK got over the line thanks to a match-winning cameo from Mitchell Santner, who hit the last ball for a six with his team needing three runs to win.

MS Dhoni had led from the front and scored a match-winning half-century as CSK registered a four-wicket win.

With this victory, MS Dhoni became the first captain in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to win 100 matches. MS Dhoni has won 29 more matches than Gautam Gambhir, who is second on the list.

The result took league leaders Chennai to 12 points from seven games, extending their lead over second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders to four points.