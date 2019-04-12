 
Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja Both Hit The Deck In "Crazy" Incident. See Who Comes Out On Top

Updated: 12 April 2019 10:33 IST

The last over from Ben Stokes during CSK's chase will be remembered for MS Dhoni storming onto the field but it witnessed another "crazy" incident.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes both found themselves flat on the deck in the last over of the match. © BCCI/IPL

The RR vs CSK IPL 2019 clash went right down to the wire with the match witnessing some controversial moments. The last over from Ben Stokes during Chennai Super Kings' chase will be remembered for MS Dhoni storming onto the field to protest against the umpires for not signalling a no-ball. However, the infamous last over from Ben Stokes saw another "crazy" incident that got the fans talking on social media. With CSK needing 18 off the final over, Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja both found themselves flat on the deck on the first ball for different reasons.

Ben Stokes pitched his first delivery of the last over full and wide. Ravindra Jadeja cleared his front leg but had to extend to reach the ball. The left-hander fell over but still managed to connect with the ball.

While both players hit the deck, only one came out on top:

Fans on Twitter hailed Jadeja for pulling off a "crazy" shot.

Jadeja's six was crucial to CSK's cause as it brought the equation down to 12 off five balls.

Despite losing MS Dhoni on the third ball, CSK got over the line thanks to a match-winning cameo from Mitchell Santner, who hit the last ball for a six with his team needing three runs to win.

MS Dhoni had led from the front and scored a match-winning half-century as CSK registered a four-wicket win.

With this victory, MS Dhoni became the first captain in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to win 100 matches. MS Dhoni has won 29 more matches than Gautam Gambhir, who is second on the list.

The result took league leaders Chennai to 12 points from seven games, extending their lead over second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders to four points.

Topics : Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals MS Dhoni Ben Stokes Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 25 Cricket
Highlights
  • Jadeja and Stokes were both flat on the deck in the last over
  • Jadeja fell over attempting to hit the ball for six
  • Ben Stokes fell on his follow through
