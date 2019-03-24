 
IPL 2019: Rishabh Pant Reveals What "Scares" Him About Virat Kohli

Updated: 24 March 2019 12:49 IST

IPL 2019: Rishabh Pant will be seen in action when Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday.

Rishabh Pant revealed that he is scared of Virat Kohli's anger. © AFP

Rishabh Pant is one of the finest young talents to emerge from India in recent times. The 21-year-old has already made his international debut in all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I), impressing especially in the longest format of the game. The wicketkeeper-batsman also boasts an impressive record in the Indian Premier League, having played a total of 38 matches already. The youngster is a mainstay in the Delhi Capitals squad and will be crucial to their fortunes in IPL 2019. Speaking about his national team captain Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant revealed that while he is not scared of any member in the Indian team, he is scared of Virat Kohli's anger.

In a video posted on Delhi Capitals' Facebook page, Pant was asked to name a team member he is scared of.

"I am not scared of anyone. I have fun with everyone," was Pant's prompt reply.

However, when probed further if he is scared of anyone's anger. "Virat bhaiyya's anger," Pant replied with a huge grin on his face.

"But if you are doing everything right, then why will he (Virat Kohli) get angry. If you make a mistake and then someone gets angry at you, it's a good thing, you learn from that. So it's a positive," added the swashbuckling left-hander.

Here is the full clip of Rishabh Pant's rapid-fire interview:

Rishabh Pant will be seen in action on Sunday with Delhi Capitals taking on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in the second match of the day.

After two not so great IPL seasons, Rishabh Pant took IPL 2018 by storm, amassing 684 runs in 14 matches at an average of 52.61 and a brilliant strike-rate of 173.60.

The left-hander had one century and five half-centuries to his name. Despite Pant's heroics with the bat, the Delhi franchise had a tumultuous season and finished bottom of the league with just five wins and nine losses.

