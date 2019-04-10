MS Dhoni, Shah Rukh Khan Captured In One Frame During CSK vs KKR IPL 2019 Match

MS Dhoni and Shah Rukh Khan, the biggest superstars in the country, were present at the Chepauk stadium as Chennai Super Kings hosted Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match on Tuesday. CSK's official Twitter handle posted a picture where the Bollywood actor, who starred in a movie called Chennai Express, can be seen talking to CSK skipper, who was down on the ground. "#Thala, Chennai Express Super!#WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvKKR," the caption read. It turned out to be the picture that fans had been waiting for as it went viral within minutes.

Here are some reactions.

Faf du Plessis scored an unbeaten 43 runs and stitched a 46-run partnership with Ambati Rayudu (21) to help Chennai Super Kings crush Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in a low-scoring encounter.

With the win on Tuesday, CSK claimed the top spot in the IPL 2019 points table.

MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl as the hosts restricted KKR to 108/9 despite an unbeaten half-century by Andre Russell.

The under-rated Deepak Chahar, who returned with impressive figures of three for 20 from four overs, rattled the KKR top-order with early strikes, including that of the big-hitting Chris Lynn as the visitors struggled to 29 for four in the powerplay.

Harbhajan Singh (2/15), Imran Tahir (2/21) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/17) put the brakes on the KKR batting with a disciplined effort.

Needing 109 to win, Du Plessis top-scored for CSK with 43 runs while Kedar Jadhav stood unbeaten on eight as the home team chased down the target with 16 balls to spare.

KKR suffered their second loss in six matches and will be hoping that Tuesday's performance was just a blip in otherwise a promising campaign so far.