Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pummeled Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by seven wickets in their previous match and will be hoping for a repeat of their clinical performance against Mumbai Indians (MI) to keep their playoffs hopes alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Sunday. KKR's chances of qualifying for the playoffs depends on SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) final match. If SRH manage to beat RCB on Saturday, it might take a herculean effort in terms of improving the net run-rate. Placed fourth, SRH have a net run-rate of +0.653, which is comparatively better than fifth-placed KKR's +0.173. In case, SRH lose to RCB, it will be like a quarter-final for KKR as a win will do the job. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will look to make best the possible finish, after already booking a place in the final four.

When is the MI vs KKR IPL 2019 match?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2019 match will be played on May 5, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the MI vs KKR IPL 2019 match be played?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2019 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time does the MI vs KKR IPL 2019 match begin?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs KKR IPL 2019 match?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the MI vs KKR IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the MI vs KKR IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)