IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, SRH vs DC IPL Score: SRH Eye Return To Winning Ways After Successive Setbacks

IPL 2019, SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals: DC have won four matches in seven outings while SRH have won three matches in six outings.

Shikhar Dhawan rode on his luck in the previous match after surviving an early scare to register his best-ever T20 score and will look to hit the purple patch when Delhi Capitals (DC) face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Dhawan's unbeaten knock of 97 runs, helped Delhi Capitals take fourth spot in the IPL points table with two consecutive victories over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while hosts SRH are placed sixth. However, the hosts will be better placed in the table if they could get better off the capital outfit. Besides Dhawan and Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw have also been among the runs and the Delhi batsmen would be looking to fire in unison against Hyderabad. Even Delhi's bowling unit comprising Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, Ishant Sharma did well to restrict KKR on a good batting track. In contrast, SunRisers Hyderabad have suffered defeats in their previous two games and would be desperate to get back to winning ways. SRH will draw confidence from the fact that they had thrashed Delhi when the two teams met last time in Ferozshah Kotla. (LIVE SCORE)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

