IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, SRH vs CSK IPL Score: With Eyes On Play-Offs, Chennai Super Kings Take On SunRisers Hyderabad

Updated:4/17/2019 6:53:34 PM IST

IPL 2019, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: A win over SRH can make CSK the first franchise to book an IPL 2019 play-off spot.

SRH vs CSK IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings have registered 7 wins in 8 matches in IPL 2019. © BCCI/IPL

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made an almost inch-perfect start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 campaign and will further look to book a play-off berth with a win over SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Thrice IPL winning skipper Dhoni led his troops to seven wins from eight matches and a victory over the Hyderabad outfit can make them the first franchise to book an IPL 2019 play-off spot. Ambati Rayudu, who faced a World Cup snub, is the only downer for CSK. The Hyderabad right-hander had found some form with a half-century against Rajasthan Royals and the flamboyant batsman may just channelise the disappointment against a faltering SunRisers Hyderabad. While CSK sit pretty on top of the table with 14 points from eight games, SRH have suddenly gone off the boil with a hat-trick of defeats, including an inexplicable batting collapse against Delhi Capitals in their last game. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

    CSK and SRH have played against each other 10 times in the IPL. The MS Dhoni-led outfit have won 8 times whereas, SRH have won only twice.
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 33 of Indian Premier League (IPL) to be played between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Hyderabad.
    Comments
