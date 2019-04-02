 
IPL Live Score, RR vs RCB IPL Score: Parthiv Patel, Marcus Stoinis Guide Royal Challengers Bangalore To 158/4 vs Rajasthan Royals

Updated: 02 April 2019 21:53 IST
IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: RCB scored 158/4 in 20 overs.

RR vs RCB IPL Score: Parthiv Patel brought up his 12th IPL fifty. © BCCI/IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted 158/4 in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Opening the batting, Parthiv Patel and captain Virat Kohli added 49 runs for the 1st wicket. This was for the 1st time in IPL 2019 that RCB didn't lose any wicket during the powerplay. However, leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal dismissed Kohli for 23 (3 fours). Patel was then joined by AB de Villiers. The duo could add only 22 runs when Gopal struck again. He dismissed De Villiers for 13 (2 fours). Adding to the wicket tally, Gopal struck again as he got Shimron Hetymer (1). RCB were 73/3 in 10.1 overs when Marcus Stoinis (38), playing his 1st match stitched together a 53-run stand with a well-settled Patel. Jofra Archer dismissed Patel for 67 (9 fours, 1 six). Moeen Ali (18) then partnered with Stoinis to add unbeaten 32 runs for the 5th wicket. Ali's innings included 2 fours and a six. On the other hand, Stoinis' innings included 2 fours and a six. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

  • 21:55 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Navdeep Saini will be bowling the 2nd over.
  • 21:54 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    RR are 8/0.
  • 21:52 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Buttler crunches the ball towards deep extra-cover to get the 1st boundary for Rajasthan Royals.
  • 21:51 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    The RCB led by Virat Kohli are out in the middle. Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler will open the batting for RR. Umesh Yadav will be bowling the 1st over. 
  • 21:37 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Royal Challengers Bangalore score 158/4 in 20 overs. Stoinis remained unbeaten on 31 off 28 while Moeen Ali scored 18 off 9 balls. 
  • 21:35 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Stoinis scoops the ball towards the fine-leg region. He clears the fielder at short fine-leg.
  • 21:34 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Moeen hits the ball towards long-on. Gowtham dives but fails to stop the ball.
  • 21:31 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Moeen begins the over with a maximum as he dispatches the ball towards deep mid-wicket.
  • 21:29 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Buttler appeals from behind but Stokes isn't sure. Rahane takes a review for a caught behind. Replay shows that there wasn't any edge. RR lose their review.
  • 21:28 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Stoinis gets his 1st boundary between long-on and deep mid-wicket.
  • 21:26 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Ben Stokes will be bowling the penultimate over.
  • 21:24 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Moeen gets his first boundary towards deep backward square-leg.
  • 21:22 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Moeen Ali is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 21:22 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Archer strikes! Parthiv Patel fails to clear long-on and is caught by Rahane. RCB are 126/4 in 17.2 overs. Patel departs for 67.
  • 21:21 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Parthiv takes a single and completes 4,000 T20 runs. 
  • 21:20 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Jofra Archer will be bowling the 18th over.
  • 21:19 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Patel completes the over with a boundary. He smacks the ball towards deep mid-wicket.
  • 21:13 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    16 overs have been bowled. RCB are 117/3. Parthiv is batting on 61. Stoinis is unbeaten on 15.
  • 21:12 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Parthiv gets another boundary; this time he drives the ball towards deep extra-cover.
  • 21:05 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    RCB are 103/3. Parthiv Patel is batting on 50 while Stoinis is unbeaten on 12.
  • 21:04 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Stoinis hits a massive six off the free hit delivery towards long-on.
  • 21:03 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    NO BALL! Archer overstepped. Stoinis will face the ball.
  • 21:02 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Parthiv Patel brought up his 12th IPL half-century. He is batting on 50 off 29 balls.
  • 20:59 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    12 runs were scored off Stokes' over. RCB are 92/3 after 13 overs. 
  • 20:58 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Parthiv cuts the ball towards the third man region.
  • 20:57 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Parthiv hits the first maximum of RCB's innings. He pulls the ball over deep backward square-leg.
  • 20:55 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Ben Stokes has been brought into the attack.
  • 20:53 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Six runs were scored from Binny's over. RCB are 80/3 after 12 overs. Parthiv Patel is batting on 37 while Stoinis is unbeaten on 3.
  • 20:49 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Stuart Binny has been introduced into the attack by Rahane.
  • 20:48 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    RCB are 74/3.
  • 20:47 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Marcus Stonis is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 20:44 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Gopal strikes! Hetymer edges the ball as Buttler completes the catch. RCB are 73/3 in 10.1 overs.
  • 20:41 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Gopal bowls a maiden-wicket over. RCB are 71/2 in 9 overs.
  • 20:39 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Shimron Hetymer is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 20:36 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Gopal strikes again! He gets AB de Villiers. The South African misreads the ball as Gopal dives forward to complete a fine catch. RCB are 71/2 in 8.3 overs.
  • 20:33 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Parthiv cuts the ball through the square leg region. 16 runs were scored off Aaron's over. RCB are 71/1 after 8 overs.
  • 20:31 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    De Villiers inside-edges the ball as it beats the wicket-keeper Jos Buttler.
  • 20:30 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Parthiv gets his 5th boundary in the backward square-leg region.
  • 20:29 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    Varun Aaron has been brought into the attack in the 8th over. RCB are 55/1 in 7 overs.
  • 20:29 (IST)Apr 02, 2019
    De Villiers sweeps the ball behind the wicket-keeper.
