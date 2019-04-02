Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted 158/4 in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Opening the batting, Parthiv Patel and captain Virat Kohli added 49 runs for the 1st wicket. This was for the 1st time in IPL 2019 that RCB didn't lose any wicket during the powerplay. However, leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal dismissed Kohli for 23 (3 fours). Patel was then joined by AB de Villiers. The duo could add only 22 runs when Gopal struck again. He dismissed De Villiers for 13 (2 fours). Adding to the wicket tally, Gopal struck again as he got Shimron Hetymer (1). RCB were 73/3 in 10.1 overs when Marcus Stoinis (38), playing his 1st match stitched together a 53-run stand with a well-settled Patel. Jofra Archer dismissed Patel for 67 (9 fours, 1 six). Moeen Ali (18) then partnered with Stoinis to add unbeaten 32 runs for the 5th wicket. Ali's innings included 2 fours and a six. On the other hand, Stoinis' innings included 2 fours and a six. (LIVE SCORECARD)