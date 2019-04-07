 
IPL Live Score, RR vs KKR Score: Rajasthan Royals Face Kolkata Knight Riders Test At Home

Updated: 07 April 2019 18:25 IST

IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Rajasthan Royals have won one out of four matches they have played.

RR vs KKR IPL Score: Rajasthan Royals are placed 7th in the points table. © BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders will eye an encore of Andre Russell's rampage, which powered them to a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, when they take on a shaky Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday. Dinesh Karthik-led KKR are placed second in the points table with three wins in four matches and they will look to consolidate their position in Jaipur. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are second from bottom in the IPL Points Table with their only victory coming against bottom-placed RCB. While Rajasthan are high on confidence after their maiden victory, the visitors will also be brimming with confidence with their batsmen Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa and Shubhman Gill in top form. Rajasthan bowlers Jofra Archer, Jaidev Unadkat and Ben Stokes have leaked runs in the death overs. They will have to rethink their strategy after Russell's sensational display of power hitting (48 off 13 balls) against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The biggest positive for the Royals has been Shreyas Gopal, who, with his googlies, deceived the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer, finishing off with 3 for 12. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

  • 18:58 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
    Rahul Tripathi has a strike-rate of 166.67 against Sunil Narine. He has scored 50 runs in 5 innings against the KKR spinner.


  • 18:52 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
    Andre Russell has hit 22 sixes in the ongoing IPL. On the other hand, the entire Rajasthan Royals team have hit as many sixes as Russell. 
  • 18:44 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
    Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have played 18 times against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both the sides have won 9 times each.
  • 18:26 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 21st match of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Jaipur.
    Comments
