IPL Live Score, MI vs SRH IPL Score: Mumbai Indians Host SunRisers Hyderabad As Playoffs Battle Intensifies

Updated:5/2/2019 6:45:54 PM IST

IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: Mumbai Indians and SRH are currently placed third and fourth respectively in points table.

MI vs SRH IPL Score: Mumbai Indians need just one win to qualify for the IPL playoffs. © BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) are just one win away from sealing a playoffs berth in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. With 14 points in 12 matches, courtesy seven wins and five losses, Mumbai Indians will join Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2019 playoffs with a single victory. Rohit Sharma and his team will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who will be without formidable openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Thursday. For SRH, the permutation says they need to win both their remaining matches or win one and hope Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab lose a match each. Warner, after scoring a staggering 692 runs from 12 matches, headed hometo take part in the national camp ahead of the World Cup, which begins on May 30 in England. The void left by his departure would be felt and, in his absence, captain Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, all-rounder Vijay Shankar and comeback man Wriddhiman Saha will have to shoulder the responsibility. SRH bowlers have performed well in patches and need to get their act together against MI's strong batting line-up. MI have been well-served by South African Quinton de Kock (393 from 12 matches) and captain Rohit Sharma (307 from 11) at the top. (LIVE SCOREACRD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

    Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Rohit Sharma Kane Williamson Hardik Pandya Wankhede IPL 2019 Cricket Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 51
