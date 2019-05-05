Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pummeled Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by seven wickets in their previous match and will be hoping for a repeat of their clinical performance against Mumbai Indians (MI) to keep their playoffs hopes alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Sunday. KKR's chances of qualifying for the playoffs depends on SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) final match. If SRH manage to beat RCB on Saturday, it might take a herculean effort in terms of improving the net run-rate. Placed fourth, SRH have a net run-rate of +0.653, which is comparatively better than fifth-placed KKR's +0.173. In case, SRH lose to RCB, it will be like a quarter-final for KKR as a win will do the job. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will look to make best the possible finish, after already booking a place in the final four. With Chris Lynn and Shubhman Gill coming good and the marauding Andre Russell to follow at No 4, skipper Dinesh Karthik would fancy his chances at the batting-friendly Wankhede. Gill's confidence would have boosted after his back-to-back half-centuries against Mumbai Indians (at home) and Kings XI Punjab. His unbeaten 65 off 49 balls steered KKR to a seven-wicket victory against KXIP in Mohali on Friday. (LIVE SCORECARD)