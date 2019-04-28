 
IPL Live Score, DC vs RCB IPL Score: Delhi Capitals Look To Secure Playoff Spot, Eliminate Royal Challengers Bangalore

Updated:4/28/2019 2:27:25 PM IST

IPL 2019, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: DC will go to the top of the table if they win against RCB.

DC vs RCB IPL Score: RCB need to win all their remaining matches for any chance at a playoff spot © BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals (DC) will count on Rishabh Pant's unconventional ways to carry on their rare Indian Premier League (IPL) title charge when they host Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on Sunday. A win for DC, who are now 3rd on the IPL Points Table, will take them to 16 points, the cut-off thought to ensure entry to the playoff stage. For bottom-placed RCB, they travel to their captain's home turf on the back of a three-match winning run that has seen them draw level on points with the two teams just above them. Delhi's performance at home has been woeful but having registered a win after two consecutive losses, the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit will be high on confidence. RCB will not be short on confidence either, the side seems to have regrouped successfully and found their groove. They won their last three games defeating Kolkata Knight Riders, table-topper CSK and Kings XI Punjab. With just three matches left, RCB have no room to let up and must continue playing out of their skins to carry on their late charge for the top four spots. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi

  • 14:27 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Delhi Capitals last managed to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi in 2010. They have also not been at their best on their home turf this season. The biggest problem for DC has been that the low and slow nature of the Kotla track has not assisted their batsmen, all of whom are natural stroke players. What's more RCB captain Virat Kohli knows the Kotla by heart and is also the highest scorer against Delhi in IPL history.
  • 14:18 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Welcome to our live coverage of today's first IPL match in New Delhi, where Delhi Capitals are taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore. If DC win today, they will climb above Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to the top of the table. If RCB lose, their slim chances of playoff, which have been rejuvenated after a fairy tale late-season surge, are over. With only two league games each to play after this, things are heating up in the IPL. Who shall have the last laugh today?
