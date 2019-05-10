 
IPL Qualifier 2 Live Score, CSK vs DC IPL Score: Delhi Capitals Eye Maiden IPL Final, Face Chennai Super Kings In Qualifier 2

Updated:5/10/2019 6:08:52 PM IST

IPL 2019 Qualifier 2, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi capitals Live Score: CSK lost to Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 while Delhi Capitals won Eliminator against SRH.

CSK vs DC IPL Qualifier 2 Score: Delhi Capitals are the only team that has never played IPL final. © BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals (DC) registered their first-ever win in an Indian Premier League (IPL) knockout match in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. After stunning SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a last-over thriller, Delhi Capitals will look to carry forward the victory momentum when they take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 2 at the same venue on Friday. The winner of the Qualifier 2 will lock horns with Mumbai Indians, who defeated CSK by six wickets in the Qualifier 1, in the IPL 2019 final in Hyderabad on Sunday. Delhi Capitals are chasing history as they are the only side to have never played an IPL final. It was CSK who denied Delhi a top-two spot in the league standings with an emphatic 80-run win at Chepauk and the MS Dhoni-led side stands in their way again. The tense win in the Eliminator, set up by their star player Rishabh Pant, is bound to provide an extra dose of motivation going into the knock-out game at Vizag. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, straight from ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

  • 18:08 (IST)May 10, 2019
    Welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier 2 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals straight from Visakhapatnam. CSK will aim to reach second consecutive final, since their return from two year ban, while Delhi Capitals will look to create history by reaching IPL final for the first time.
    Comments
